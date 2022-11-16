Did you know that there were plans to include Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in Tom Hardy’s Venom series, but Marvel scrapped it? Last year MCU fans were treated to a cameo of the symbiote in No Way Home’s post-credit scenes. Since then, they have wondered what is next for the two characters.

Not just the fans but even the actors are interested in working together. Previously, Tom Holland pitched a crossover story between Spidey and Hardy’s Eddie Brock. It was also revealed that No Way Home had a plan for a battle between the two, but the plans changed in the end.

Now, a new rumour has come in that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man was set to appear in Sony’s Venom series, but Marvel nixed it. As per a YouTube channel, Heavy Spoilers, Holland was initially set to make a cameo as MCU’s Peter Parker in Tom Hardy’s 2018 movie. However, the studio “pulled the plug on it and said, ‘No way.'”

Furthermore, it is also said that the deal between Marvel and Sony included connecting the two universes. Now, as speculations have arisen that Tom Holland has signed new Spider-Man films with Marvel, we cannot help but wonder if Tom Hardy’s Venom will be in it, especially after his cameo in No Way Home.

But, if we go by the buzz, it is said that the 4th instalment will be a street-level story set in the aftermath of Daredevil: Born Again. While talking about Tom Hardy’s lethal protector, he will return for a third movie.

Plot details of Venom 3 are yet not out, and we can only hope to see Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in it. Marvel fans will just have to wait a bit more for the crossover to happen.

