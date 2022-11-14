One of the most prominent names in the Marvel Cinematic Universe roaster at this point is Tom Holland. The actor who entered the realm of superheroes as MCU’s neighborhood Spider-Man turned out to be a very celebrated prodigy. By now he has appeared in not 1 but three solo flicks, and the third is a monster of a film that has probably broken all the records at the world Box office, Spider-Man: No Way Home. While all of that catches attention, his personal life is not any less dramatic.

Tom for the longest was the most eligible bachelor, until he found Zendaya in the sets of Spider-Man: Homecoming. The two have been linked to each other for the past couple of years now. But while they are yet to announce it officially, there was a time when Tom gave a nod to a meme about s*x life and the world went crazy.

Yes, you read that right. Tom Holland is a very active person on Instagram and a fun handle to follow. His carefree way of handling his social media front is known to all. And it was last year when a meme came on his wall and he decided to react revealing a lot about his s*x life, the Internet was sent into a frenzy.

The meme in question her has two men standing side by side, one was taller and the other was short. And the caption read, “According to science short men have more s*x.” And as per Hindustan Times, one of the netizens observed that same post was liked by none other than the Spider-Man fame Tom Holland. Well, that was enough for the netizens to start a discussion and the topic was of course, Holland’s s*x life.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland might have completed the last contact as the Spider-Man with Marvel studios, but he is of course coming back to the universe for a lot of films. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

