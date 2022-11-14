Gigi Hadid was once allegedly interested in Harry Styles after she broke up with Zayn Malik. The supermodel’s dating life has been under the spotlight a lot now. Her new romance with Leonardo DiCaprio has sent a shockwave to her fans. Though, neither of the stars has confirmed it.

But both have been spotted together on several occasions, and many trusted insiders have also claimed so. Just recently, one of the sources said that Hadid is taking it slow with Leo to be respectful of Malik, with whom she shares a kid, Khai, as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We all know that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik broke up after rumours came in that the former One Direction member had an altercation with Yolanda Hadid. But it wasn’t the first time that the couple called it quits. Both have had an on-again and off-again relationship. Back in 2018, the Pillowtalk singer released a statement saying that he and Gigi decided to break up.

Soon after that, a report by NW Magazine came in, which stated that Gigi Hadid was interested in Zayn Malik’s former band member Harry Styles. “At the top of Gigi’s man wish list is none other than Zayn’s former bandmate,” an insider told the outlet. “She’s always had a crush on him,” they added.

The insider continued by remarking that a Hadid-Styles hookup would be a “bit against girl code” as Gigi’s friend Kendall Jenner previously dated him. However, “she reckons Kenny will give her her blessing, But it’s going to be a serious slap in the face for Zayn when he finds out!” the source said.

Ultimately these were just rumours, as Gigi Hadid never dated Harry Styles. She got back together with Zayn Malik, and fans were rooting for them. But now, it seems like the two won’t be getting back together.

Must Read: Jason Momoa Keeps Fans Guessing If His Dream Project With James Gunn Is About DC’s Villain ‘Lobo’: “I’m In Good Hands…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram