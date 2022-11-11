When we say Spider-Man, three names come to mind – Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland. While these three actors have made the role memorable with their respective superheroes movies, did you know Tobey may have not been on this list altogether? Yes, it could have been Leonardo DiCaprio who we saw as the first friendly hood Spider-man.

As per the ‘Don’t Look Up’’ actor’s confession in 2015, he was originally approached for the Marvel superhero role. He reportedly also read a script for it before passing the film to his childhood friend Tobey. Read on to know all he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation with Empire magazine in 2015, Leonardo DiCaprio was asked about how close he came to becoming Spider-Man in a James Cameron adaptation of the Marvel comic superhero. Answering the interviewer, the Titanic actor said, “Not very close, but there was a screenplay.”

Revealing more details about being approached for James Cameron’s adaptation of Spider-Man, Leonardo DiCaprio said, “I know he was semi-serious about doing it at some point, but I don’t remember any further talks about it. We had a couple of chats. I think there was a screenplay that I read, but I don’t remember. This was 20 years ago!”

On being asked whether he thought taking up the Spider-Man role would have changed his career, the ‘Catch Me If You Can’ actor said, “I’m not sure anything would have changed.” According to Screen Crush, Cameron said that his Spidey screenplay was the “greatest movie I never made.”

As per reports, the script for the Leonardo DiCaprio-led adaptation was a lot grittier and even had a s*x scene between Spider-Man and Marj Jane – webbed to the Brooklyn Bridge. The report also stated that along with DiCaprio, James Cameron also wanted Arnold Schwarzenegger to star in the film. Ultimately, Leo ended up recommending Tobey Maguire for the role and the film was made by Sam Raimi.

Would you have liked to see Leonardo DiCaprio as Spider-Man? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Scarlett Johansson To Return As Black Widow In Avengers: Secret Wars With A New Timeline?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram