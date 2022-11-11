In a shocking turn of events, Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, who’s a well-known face of the TV industry passed away. The sudden demise of comedian Raju Srivastav has come as a big shock to the TV industry. Siddhaanth was 46. He’s well known for his roles in famous TV shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Krishna Arjun, Kya Dill Mein Hai among more. After making his debut with Kkusum, he was recently seen in the TV shows Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti and Ziddi Dil.

According to the latest media reports, the actor suffered a heart attack while he was working in the gym where he collapsed. He’s survived by his supermodel Alesia Raut and two children.

Earlier, Raju Srivastav also faced a similar situation following which he passed away after a month of being hospitalised. The shocking news of Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s untimely demise was shared Jay Bhanushali on his Instagram story. He posted his photo and wrote, “Gone too soon Siddhaanth RIP.” Reportedly, Siddhaanth collapsed while working out in the gym.

Soon after reports of his shocking death surfaced on the web, celebrities took to social media to pen a heartfelt condolence to his family.

Last year in September, news of Sidharth Shukla’s shocking demise sent shockwaves to the entire nation just like Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s death news did. In September this year, comedian Raju Srivastav passed away after being hospitalised for a month. The comedian too had collapsed in the gym while working out on a treadmill.

Team Koimoi sends heartfelt condolences to Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s family. Rest in peace!

