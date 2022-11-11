A lot of eyeballs were grabbed when Asit Kumarr Modi said they were hunting for a new Dayaben to replace Disha Vakani. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has of course gone through massive changes in its cast off-late. Whether it is Raj Anadkat, Shailesh Lodha or Neha Mehta’s exit, each and every update had left fans heartbroken. Amidst it all, Kajal Pisal confirms auditioning for the show. Scroll below for details.

A lot of names had surfaced on social media platforms as the possible option for Dayaben. Aishwarya Sakhuja was one name that went viral like it’s already been confirmed. Another was Kajal, but the rumours died down soon after.

Confirming her audition for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kajal Pisal told ETimes, “Yes I had auditioned for the role in August. I did not want to speak about it because I had only gone for an audition. Nothing had worked out. I waited to hear from them for a long time, but when I did not receive any call from them, I realised that it hadn’t worked out. But some production houses and casting directors are under the impression that I will be playing Dayaben in the future, so they don’t approach me for work.”

More than addressing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah rumours, this remains an opportunity for Kajal Pisal to reach out to other casting directors and production houses. She spoke about how most producers call her and first ask if she’s a part of the Asit Kumarr show.

Meanwhile, Asit Kumarr Modi had previously reacted to rumours of Kajal being roped in as the new Dayaben. “There is no truth in this news. I don’t know who is spreading this rumour. Who is Kajal Pisal I do not know, I have not even met. In the past also the names of many actresses have been taken, which I am not aware of,” he told Aaj Tak.

