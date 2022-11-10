Rakhi Sawant is fuming in anger as rumours are abuzz that she has filed a complaint against her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani. Since yesterday, reports state that the former Bigg Boss actress had filed a case accusing Adil of cheating and assaulting her. But looks like, there were mere rumours and there’s no truth to it. Recently, the actress was in news for her catfight with Sherlyn Chopra over #MeToo accused Sajid Khan.

The two actresses have been in the news for slamming each other. In the recent update, they have even filed a defamation case against each other.

Now recently, Rakhi Sawant broke her silence on the rumours of her filing a case against Adil Khan Durrani. While speaking to a paps, Rakhi Sawant told, “Main warning dena chahti hoon sabko, mere aur adil ke beech koi aaya, main chodungi nahi. Main abhi Oshiwara police station mein aayi thi. Log mere aur Adil ke beech ke khilaf joothi khabar chaap rahe hain ki main Adil ke khilaf koi case kiya hai. Ye sara sar jooth hai. Mujhe nahi pata unko kya accha lagra hai, Jooth chap raha hai aur bolte ki kisi senior ne Oshiwara police station pe bola hai, abhi maine senior se jaake poocha. Woh bolte humko malum hi nahi hai.”

“Maine FIR kiya hai lekin Sherlyn Chopra ke khilaf naa ki mere Adil ke khilaf. Adil aur mera joda jo hai woh do hanso joda hai. Ishwar ne jis jode ko banaya, Koi bhi insaan mere jode ko togeda main usko nahi chodega. Main subha uthke, breakfast bhi nahi kiya, chai nahi pi, coffee bhi nahi pi, police station aayi hoon,” added Rakhi Sawant. Watch the video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani.

Recently, Rakhi Sawant also spoke to ETimes while reacting to the rumours of her filing a cheat and assault case. Blaming Sherlyn Chopra, Rakhi told the media portal, “This is utter rubbish and all is well between us. In fact, I have a complaint against Sherlyn Chopra who doesn’t know who is trying to damage our relationship.” Further adding, “Who is spreading such rumours about me, this is all false. I have only filed one complaint and that is against Sherlyn Chopra, why are they spreading such rumours, don’t they have any other work rather than intruding in my personal life?”

Coming back what are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know. Meanwhile stay tuned to Koimoi!

