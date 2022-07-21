TV actress Rakhi Sawant, who was a challenger and finalist in Bigg Boss 14, has been in the headlines for her newfound love in Adil Khan Durrani. The two have been spotted together in and around the city. Their pictures are also going viral on social media.

While they seem happy on social media, their relationship is swimming in troubled waters. Former Bigg Boss contestant alleged that Adil’s ex-girlfriend has been bothering the couple, and that has caused an imbalance in the relationship.

During a conversation with ETimes, Rakhi Sawant said that things aren’t smooth between her and Adil Khan Durrani. His ex-girlfriend has been calling him and threatening to kill herself or release some private videos. “Adil ki ex-girlfriend ne humari life kharaab kar di hai,” she added.

Rakhi further called herself ‘unlucky in love’ and revealed that Adil’s parents are not aware of their relationship yet but she claims some people keep sending her videos to his parents. She said, “I do comedy and wear short dresses because that’s my bread and butter, and using those against me is unfair.”

Ever since Rakhi Sawant announced her relationship with Adil Khan Durrani, many has been trolling her for the seven-year age gap between them. Talking about the trolls, she said, “People have always judged me and my relationships. They would call me a gold digger when I was with Ritesh (Singh), and now they call me a sugar mama because I am older than Adil. Main saat saal badi hoon toh mera mazak banaya jata hai. Par sirf umar mein nahi, paise se bhi badi hoon, rutbe se bhi aur naam se bhi. Kehte hain na kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna. So I ignore the trolls. Mujhe unse farak nahi padta. I am in love with Adil and hope that all our issues get resolved soon. Aur kuch nahi chahiye mujhe.”

