Comedian-actor Sunil Grover made headlines earlier this year when he underwent surgery after suffering a heart attack. Now he has recovered from his ailment and is all set to come back with a new show. He also recently went to Scotland for work.

Advertisement

For unversed, Grover is well known for his performance as Dr. Mashoor Gulati and Guthi in The Kapil Sharma Show. Recently, promos of Sunil making an appearance as Dr. Mashoor Gulati in India’s Laughter Champion were going viral on social media.

Advertisement

During a conversation with ETimes, Sunil Grover was asked whether the comedian has any plans to join The Kapil Sharma Show in September. The comedian replied, “Currently, there is no plan such plan.”

The comedian further shared his health update. He shares how he is glad he never takes the stress and has also always been careful about his diet. “I have always eaten less and I never take stress about anything in life. So, I would not list them as the reasons for what happened. But, God is kind, I am better now. It could have been triggered due because before that I had tested positive for COVID-19. Anyway, I am working and quite happy in life,” Sunil said.

Sunil Grover has been a private person and he rarely shares his private life. This time he revealed that his 12-year-old son Mohan likes his shows. “He enjoys my comedy shows and sometimes I force him to watch my performances. Mohan too does comic acts and surprises me at times. He is only 12 and has made a short film and I am surprised when I see him editing it. I am glad that he has picked up a lot of things at such a young age,” he said.

For more updates, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Sudhanshu Pandey On ‘Vanraj’ Becoming Too Negative & People Thinking ‘Yaar Yeh Itna Bura Aadmi Nahi Hai’, Says “Have To Tone Down…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram