The Kapil Sharma Show cast wrapped up the latest season of the comedy show a while ago. However, fans have been excited as the team gears up for tour across the world. The host along with Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti and others clicked for a picture at the airport. But netizens have been taunting them over Sunil Grover’s fallout in the past, which happened on a flight.

As most know, Sunil was one of the prominent members of The Kapil Sharma Show. He went viral for his character as Gutthi and his ‘baba ji ka thullu’ became world famous. Soon after, he started playing Dr Mashoor Gulati and won praises for that as well.

It was back in 2017 when Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma were returning from a flight from their Australian tour. Their nasty altercation took place mid-air and the TKSS host allegedly verbally abused and assaulted his co-star. Owing to the same, Sunil marked his exit from the comedy show and despite Salman Khan’s continuous efforts, he stuck to his decision.

Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram and shared pictures with Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Anukalp Goswami and Rajiv Thakur. However, netizens took to the comment section and asked the host to be careful and not return back with one member less like the last time. They were referring to the incident with Sunil Grover.

A netizen wrote, “Sb sath me wps bhi aana sb… Esa na ho pichli baar ki trah jb aao to apke team se ek Banda Kam ho mm”

Another joked, “sir iss baar flight mein kuch kar na dena..”

“Iss baar ek sath wapas maat anaa alag alag ana,” a user commented.

A fan commented, “Paji vapis alag alag flights Lena.hahahah”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover have moved on and kept their issues behind. Both of them have met several times in the past at public events and remained cordial with each other!

