Be it Gutthi, Mashoor Gulati or any other character, Sunil Grover has gifted us some hilarious memorable moments to cherish. Even though he broke his all ties with Kapil Sharma and his show, the actor is doing well in his own space. However, he faced a huge setback when he had to undergo bypass surgeries. Now, the 44-year-old is speaking about changes he sees in his life post surgeries.

Advertisement

For those who don’t know, Sunil suffered a heart attack earlier this year. It sent shockwaves among his fans. He revealed undergoing 4 bypass surgeries and soon after a rest of almost a month, the actor got back to his professional commitments. Sunil feels it’s totally a new life as those surgeries have made him more humble.

Advertisement

Talking to ETimes, Sunil Grover said, “I had tested positive for COVID-19 and had mild symptoms. Later, I started feeling uneasy and consulted my doctor. I had to take an advance check-up as they suspected some trouble in my heart, and I underwent surgery. Whatever was good for me had to be done.” He added, “Mera dil wapas dhadak raha hai aur mujhe breathe karne mein aur zyada maza aa raha hai (smiles). I am feeling healthier and more energetic. I am more focused, value work much more and the luxury of going back to the set.”

“I have realised now that gratitude is important. If you can drink water when you want, you are lucky, if you can sit up on your bed by yourself, you are lucky, if you can walk to the bathroom without anyone’s help, you are lucky,” Sunil Grover added while sharing how the incident has helped him knowing the importance of gratitude.

Well, we do wish Sunil Grover a healthy life and would love to see him entertaining us!

Must Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office: Collection Of 150 Crore+ Helps The Film To Beat RRR’s (Hindi) Profit Of 113%!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram