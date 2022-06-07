Samrat Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar in a titular role released last Friday across the country and globe. It’s one of the biggest projects to be made ever in Bollywood. However, things aren’t looking good at the box office and here’s what now Sonu Sood has to say about it.

The film on the great Indian warrior Prithviraj Chauhan’s life was in the making for a long. It was the Covid pandemic which stalled the film for a long. It has been made on a huge budget which reportedly goes beyond 200 crores and is backed by Yash Raj Films. Considering all the hype and promotions, the film has performed shockingly low right from day 1 and is on its way to witness a premature end at the box office.

Keeping aside the negative talks, Samrat Prithviraj has some positives and one of them is Sonu Sood’s portrayal of Chand Bardai. He has been receiving love unanimously. While talking to Hindustan Times recently, the actor opened up about the film’s underperformance at the box office.

Sonu Sood said, “The film is very special. I got a chance to portray a wonderful character and people gave it a lot of love. I am very thankful to the audience for showering us with their love.” He added, “It might not have got as much business as expected, but we have to accept that things are a bit different after the pandemic. Having said that, I’d say I am very happy with it and with how much love people have shown it.”

Meanwhile, Samrat Prithviraj raked in 39.40 crores in its first weekend, which is very low considering the film’s budget and scale.

