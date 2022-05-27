Sonu Sood has become the most loved and adored celebrity his India. His humanitarian work of helping poor migrants to reach their villages during the COVID lockdown grabbed a lot of attention. Due to his work, people even call him a messiah. Meanwhile, the actor started his career as a model and later he quickly gained recognition due to films. Being in the industry for more than 2 decades the actor has made his own niche. Today we’ll have a look at some of the most expensive things Sonu owns.

After being away from the big screen for a long time, Sood will be next seen in YRF’s Prithiviraj also featuring Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana and Sakshi Tanwar in key roles.

Back in 2020, Sonu Sood went the extra mile to help migrant workers in the COVID times but he has also used his hard-earned fortune on himself too. Scroll below to know what are some of the expensive things the Happy New Year actor has.

House

Sonu Sood currently lives with his wife Sonali and two kids, Eshaan and Ayaan in a 2600 sqft apartment in Andheri, Mumbai. As per MensXP, the luxurious house that cost him a bomb is designed as per Vastu Shastra norms.

Apart from the city of dreams the actor also owns an amazing house in his hometown Moga, Punjab. A few years back, Sonu renovated the massive property with the help of Godrej Interior which cost him around Rs 20 crores. Earlier talking about the mansion, the actor had said, “We completely rebuilt our old home. In fact, no one can recognize it anymore. Every brick, every piece of furniture has been replaced. My home in Moga has turned into something really special. It is my proudest achievement to date.”

Production House

Many aren’t aware but Sonu Sood also has his own production house called, Shakti Sagar. It was started in the year 2016 and as per reports, the handsome hunk shelled out around Rs 1.7 crore for the same.

Car Collection

With such a humongous fortune, Sonu has also bought himself some of the most deluxe cars. Among them is the Mercedes Benz ML-Class 350 CDI which costs around Rs 50 to 60 lakh. He also has an Audi Q7 worth 82 lakhs and Porsche Panamera, the 5-seater luxurious beast is worth Rs 2 crore.

Although Sonu Sood has some amazing vehicles parked in his garage, his most prized possession is the Chetak scooter that belongs to his father.

