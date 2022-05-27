Kartik Aaryan is currently riding high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as the horror comedy is wreaking havoc at the box office. The actor, who has been winning hearts since his Pyaar Ka Punchnama days, has his Instagram full of his droll worthy pictures and we can’t help but talk about them.

Advertisement

While Kartik has left an impression on all with his acting talent, he has also got the fashion police’s approval for slaying a number of different looks and styles. While there is no doubt he looks dashing in t-shirts and jeans, his unique fashion sense is what earns him brownie points.

Advertisement

So today, as we are still feeling the May heat in India, we decided to make it even hotter by bringing you some of Kartik Aaryan’s unconventional fashion pieces that we are sure will make you go weak in your knees.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan is in this printed shirt paired with jeans, is all ready to party and we bet millions of his female fans will be more than excited to be there too. With over 4-5 buttons undone, the Dhamaka actor slays the look with unmatched swag and vogue glasses. It’s too hot to handle!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

A suit makes any man look more stylish but Kartik in this three-piece look consisting of a chocolate-coloured shirt, dark blue-black pants and a cream-hue coat is a whole other level. While the colours are something not many will slay, his laid back attitude and model face is sure to get you fanning yourself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Can anyone rock a blazer, straight fit jeans and an untucked shirt the way Kartik Aaryan does? Well, the answer is a big fat NO. While the coat and shoes are block colours the denim adds texture while the shirt adds print. He gets a 12/10 for this look, especially for the way he stares into your soul in the first one!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik began the promotions of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in a look you may not see many – including stars and models unable to pull off. He rocked a bright orange and black biker jacket with orange pants, a white t-shirt and black shoes like nobody’s business. Do you know anyone who can pull it off with this much ease and style? If yes let me know in the comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik carries printed shirts like a boss and this was once more evident when he visited Goa with friends. The actor – whose smile is sure to brighten up your day – styled his comic/car print shirt with a pair of jeans, shades and style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Are you getting old English feels looking at these pictures of Kartik Aaryan? Well, I am and let me tell you it’s not an easy look to slay. A heavy jacket paired with a thick-high neck t-shirt and jeans screams casual but with style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

A guy looks 1000 times better in a suit than shirtless and Kartik Aaryan proved it’s true in this blue ensemble. Pairing the light blue suit with an ink blue printed tie and brown formal shoes is perfect. And we are loving it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

I’m literally am out of words to write for this look of Kartik. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor shows off his shaved chest like a boss in this printed sweatshirt – yes it’s not a t-shirt it is a sweatshirt. Do have to say anything more.

Do you agree with us that Kartik Aaryan’s unconventional fashion point is amazing and on point and is for sure to make all his fangirls go weak in the knees? I know 99% are agreeing, but the other 1% well – just deal with the truth!

Must Read: Saif Ali Khan Is A True Prince Of Pataudi & His Bespoke Fashion Sense Screams Royalty At Its Best!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram