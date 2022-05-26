Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Day 7 Early Trends: Anees Bazmee directorial starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu is making big waves at the domestic box office. The film has turned out to be unstoppable defying all expectations at the box office.

Advertisement

Needless to say, the horror-comedy that was released last week turned out to be a much bigger success than it was expected. The word of mouth appreciation seemingly works wonders for the film and the following numbers are proof of it.

Advertisement

Anees Bazmee’s directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 managed to collect Rs 14.11 crores on opening day and raked up Rs 55.96 crores during the weekend. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer minted 10.75 crores on Monday and 9.56 crores on the following day. With each passing day, the film is going strong at a steady pace at the box office.

So far, the horror-comedy has collected 84.78 crores in mere 6 days. As for the early trade reports coming in, the Kartik Aaryan starrer is likely to earn Rs 7-8 crores on Day 7. This means the film will easily cross the Rs 90 crores mark on Friday itself. To top it all weekend collection would easily facilitate entering the 100 crore club.

Based on critics and audience reviews, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has cinematic value and caters to the family audiences. This in turn has contributed to the big success at the box office. As more and more shows are being added to the film due to the cancellation of Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad, the film is now enjoying domination at the box office.

At this pace, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer is most likely to even cross the 150 crore mark by next week as well. However, it is the second week that will decide how the film will be headed.

So what do you think about Kartik Aaryan’s film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 performance at the box office? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Anek Box Office Predictions: Anubhav Sinha & Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film To Open On A Decent Note

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram