This Friday sees the release of an exciting film, Anek. In 2022 there have been films across genres and subjects that have released and while only a few have worked, at least there is an attempt been made to create something different. A few films have hit the roof as well and it is now expected that Anek will follow suit since it is promising to be telling a story that no one has narrated before.

Hardly any films are made with North East characters and to have an entire film set in that region is the rarest of rare scenarios. In that context, the very fact that Anubhav Sinha has devised a film on these lines and Ayushmann Khurrana has spearheaded the effort as the main lead is something credible in itself.

Of course, eventually, it’s the final content that does the talking and if the promo is any indication, this one should be a hard-hitting affair while being in the commercial scheme of things, since there is a lot of action in there as well.

Anek comes across as the right mix of commercial elements merging with a serious subject and that should eventually manage to find an audience on the basis of word of mouth.

From the opening day perspective, as long as the film starts in the 3-4 crores range, it would be some sort of beginning at least, and then from there on it would be all about building on over the weekend and then staying stable right through the weekdays.

