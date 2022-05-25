It’s a new Friday ahead for Bollywood after Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 brought a big smile to the industry. Day after tomorrow, Ayushmann Khurrana is coming with his Anek, for which he has reunited with Anubhav Sinha after the commercially successful and critically acclaimed Article 15. Let’s see how it is faring at the box office as far as advance booking is concerned.

The last time the duo of Ayushmann and Anubhav collaborated, they deliver a memorable film like Article 15. While it did make people think about its motive, it even turned out to be a Super-Hit at the box office. After a start of 5.02 crores, the film went on to make 63.05 crores in its lifetime. Looks like the magic isn’t happening this time, at least on the opening day.

Article 15 opened with 5.02 crores and that’s really a good start for a film which has a niche and serious subject. Speaking of Anek, things aren’t looking promising as despite opening advance booking earlier than normal releases, the numbers are completely flat. As per the report in Sacnilk.com, the film has earned merely 0.28 crores (till yesterday night) through advance booking for day 1.

Of course, Anek will not see the fate of Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad, but the response is disappointing even after the successful collaboration like Article 15. Here, you can completely blame it on the marketing as the majority of people aren’t even aware of the film’s release. Some numbers are coming in but that’s all due to the promising trailer. As of now, advance booking is very poor and all eyes are now set on today and tomorrow’s response.

As Anek is set for a low start at the box office, Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will continue to attract a maximum audience. So, the dream run will continue for the Kartik Aaryan starrer.

