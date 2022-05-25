It’s a gap of over 3 years, Tom Cruise is finally making a big-screen return with his much-talked-about Top Gun Maverick. It’s a feeling of joy for all Cruise fans as the actor has a strong lineup of upcoming films too. But what makes this one more special is his return as a Maverick pilot is happening after 36 long years. Scroll below to know about its box office predictions and much more.

It was in 1986 that Tom joined Top Gun. The film was a huge commercial despite receiving mixed responses from critics. It was the aerial scenes that attracted the audience and the film went on to become a cult in Tom’s filmography. So, as the actor is returning with the second part, his loyal fans are extremely excited, but it looks like, there’s just about a decent buzz among trade experts and nothing more than that.

As most of us know, reviews for Top Gun Maverick are already in and most of them are highly positive. Many believe that the film has outshined its prequel in every possible way and it’s an emotional treat for movie lovers. As per several trade reports, it is all set to take an opening of $30-35 million on day 1 at the box office. The start is decent enough, but predictions aren’t supporting massive growth despite favourable reviews.

Most of the trade experts feel that Top Gun Maverick will enjoy the opening weekend of $80-90 million and might just miss the $100 million mark, while some feel that it will cross the $100 million milestone. Despite so many positives working in favour, it feels that predictions are underestimating the box office numbers of the Tom Cruise starrer. Nonetheless, it is expected to become the 3rd highest grosser after The Batman and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness and is predicted to make around $500 million globally.

Top Gun Maverick releases on 27th May 2022.

