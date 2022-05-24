Kim Kardashian recently filed a restraining order against a man, David Resendiz, after allegedly receiving death threats from him this week. Now, it is being said that those threats were not only directed at Kim and her kids but also at her beau Pete Davidson. Being famous means that you are always in the public eye.

Advertisement

While some fans may adore you, others might be your haters. No one understands this better than Kim, who has had multiple occasions of stalkers trespassing her house and more. It’s not just the SKIMS founder who has gone through this ordeal. Selena Gomez, Madonna, Kanye West, Taylor Swift, and more have received such threats as well.

Advertisement

Just a few days ago, we reported that Kim Kardashian’s lawyer rushed to court to get a restraining order against David Resendiz. It was revealed that Kim never met this man in her life and still has received countless death threats on her and her children, from him in the form of letters at her home and business address. Along with that, Kardashian also allegedly had ‘disturbing s*xual reference’ made about her in the letters.

Now The Blast, who obtained the legal documents containing more than 30 letters allegedly sent to Kim Kardashian, notes that it also includes threats to her BF Pete Davidson. Kim and Pete started dating last year after Kardashian appeared on SNL. “Pete Must and Will Die this weekend and you next weekend,” read one of the letters.

Kardashian’s lawyer Shawn Holley also claimed that the man further threatened to take actions that would cause “Ms. Kardashian and her family to be imprisoned.” Meanwhile, Pete Davidson recently marked his exit from Saturday Night Live after starting the show in 2014.

Pete Davidson made his final appearance recently and references to ex-Ariana Grande and Kanye West in his gig. Kim Kardashian, who was busy with her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding in Italy, supported the comedian through her Instagram stories.

Must Read: Johnny Depp & Friend Marilyn Manson Termed “Monsters” Amid Massive Backlash Towards Amber Heard, By Patralekhaa’s Sister Parnalekha

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram