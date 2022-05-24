A woman claimed Johnny Depp is the father of her child in an unexpected outburst during the defamation trial against Amber Heard. So far, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s fans have shown their support for him in numerous ways. Be it lined outside the court, travelling miles and miles, spending lakhs to witness the trial in real life, and so on.

Social media is bursting with opinions, and most of them have sided with JD, believing that he is innocent. For the unversed, Depp was accused of abuse from his ex-wife, and things escalated when she wrote an op-ed about it in 2018. Heard’s claims led to the actor losing his reputation and work.

However, Johnny Depp has denied all the accusations made against him by Amber Heard. Now, as the trial moves forward, an unexpected thing happened in the courtroom. Law & Crime reported that hat a woman called out as the morning recess began, and the Judge wasn’t there. The woman claimed that Johnny was the father of her baby, who she was holding in court.

“All of a sudden, this woman… she stands up at the back of the courtroom with her baby, and she says ‘Johnny, I love you, our souls are connected,’” it was reported. The woman also made parental claims at Johnny Depp and yelled, “This baby is yours!” Moments later, she was approached by the authorities, who removed her from the court, and her access wristband was cut off.

Recently Depp turned into Captain Jack Sparrow for fans while arriving at the courtroom. Meanwhile, the Amber Heard case has now entered its final week, and more people are going to testify. This includes Johnny’s ex Kate Moss.

Amber Heard mentioned Moss’ name while she was on the stand addressing the stairs incident that allegedly took place between Heard’s sister and Johnny Depp.

