Everyone is aware that Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s tumultuous marriage life, domestic violence allegations and legal battles, have cost Depp his career. Many brands and other production houses have refused having any working relationship with the actor.

The most shocking was when Disney fired the actor from his role in Fantastic Beasts 3. Did you know that this led the Hollywood superstar to cut his salary in order to find some work? Read on to know more!

For the unversed, back in 2020, when Johnny Depp lost his Libel trial against a tabloid that termed him a wife-beater, that’s when things went haywire for the actor. Soon after the controversy struck Depp, Warner Brothers requested the actor to leave his position in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. Depp, accepting the conditions, took it to his social media account where he confirmed his exit from the series.

Later as per reports by We Got This Covered, it was revealed that Johnny Depp planned to drop his salary rates after losing a lot of jobs and my parts due to the ugly controversy with estranged wife Amber Heard. The actor had decided to cut down his salary so that he could rope in big franchises to give him parts for a longer run.

Now, presently Johnny is in the middle of a legal battle with his ex-wife Amber. The $50 million defamation case slammed by Depp on Heard is taking place at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia. This defamation case was slapped on Amber over her Op-ed on ‘domestic violence’ for Washington Post. Many details have been spilled during the ongoing trial. The recent one was Joel Mandel (Depp’s ex-money manager) revealing some shocking deets about the actor’s irresponsible expense habit.

