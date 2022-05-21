There have been many spine chilling revelations in the ongoing defamation case between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. The courtroom drama is only getting worse with each passing day and the social media is flooded with their pictures and videos. Amid the same, an edited video of Johnny sniffing followed by wiping his nose and later taking a sip of his coffee is going viral when Amber is trying to talk and tell her side of the story. Scroll below to watch the video.

A lot of people have come in Depp’s support amid the defamation trial including partners like Winona Ryder, Vanessa Paradis, Jennifer Aniston, Jason Momoa, Salma Hayek amongst others have also backed the actor.

The trial is currently taking place at the Fairfax County Court in Virginia and both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been testifying against each other on the stands. Amid the same, an edited video of Johnny sniffing followed by wiping off his runny nose and later sipping on his coffee is going viral on social media. In the same video, Amber seems to be getting emotional as she’s testifying against her ex-husband on the stands.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GIRLYZAR • FEMALE POP CULTURE & MEMES (@girlyzar)

Reacting to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s video on Instagram, a user commented, “I don’t know what y’all are talking about “edited” I was there and this 100% happened 🤔” Another user commented, “Top tier comedy right here.” A third user commented, “not the Pirates of the Caribbean ringtone 😂😂😂😭😭☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️” A fourth user commented, “Lmao 😂😂😂 Johnny is the GOAT!”

What are your thoughts on Johnny sneezing and wiping off his nose during Amber’s testimony? Tell us in the comments below.

