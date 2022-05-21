American Socialite Kim Kardashian who’s pretty famous for her show ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashian’ has quite a happening life, which never fails to hit the headlines. Now according to recent scoops, Kim has filed restraining orders against a man after receiving death threats.

Yes, you read that right. Queen Kardashian now heads to court to protect herself and her children after she receives many death threats and bomb threats too. Read on to know the details.

According to fresh reports by TMZ, Shawn Holley (Kim Kardashian’s lawyer) had rushed to court this Monday to get a restraining order against David Resendiz (the one who sent those death threats). It is to be noted that Kim also revealed that she has never met this man in her life and still has received countless death threats on her and her children, from him in the form of letters at her home and business address. The actress also claims that in those letters, Resendiz also made some ‘disturbing sexual reference’ about her.

Further, the reports also state that Kim Kardashian has also mentioned the fact that she has received a written bomb threat by David at one of her business locations on 25th April. Kim has now requested the court to order a restraining order against David Resendiz making him stay 100 yards away from her and her family and also have no means of contacting them henceforth. As per Kim, she claims that if not restrained, he is capable of injuring or killing her as well.

Apart from this, Kim had recently stirred controversy for appearing on the Met Gala Red Carpet donning Marilyn Monroe’s original Jean Louis gown. Not just her, Kim’s beau Pete Davidson is also busy making headlines. According to reports, Pete is set to exit from Saturday Night Live after 8 seasons. The reason for this exit is the other commitments he has as a budding actor in Hollywood.

What are your thoughts on Kim Kardashian receiving death threats? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

