Rihanna is undeniably one of the most followed and even worshipped musicians of the west who has left a deep impact on her audience through her work over the years. If you are a fan of her, you are probably already aware that she gave birth to a baby boy just a few days back and social media has been flooding up with best wishes for her and A$AP Rocky. Amidst all this celebration, her ex boyfriend Chris Brown decided to drop a message for her but deleted it just a few minutes later.

For the unversed, Riri has lately been in the news for flaunting her baby bump in the best way possible. She announced her pregnancy in January this year but it was also followed by some immense drama as A$AP was accused of cheating on Ri. She never really confirmed the allegation and in fact, even refuted them when she was spotted in Barbados just a few days later. Most reports even suggest that the rumours are untrue and Rocky was very faithful towards his lady.

In a recent turn of events, a source close to the development told PEOPLE magazine, “Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom.”

Several celebrities from the west congratulated Rihanna and A$AP Rocky through social media and one of them was her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown. He put up a story with the word ‘Congratulations’ and even topped it up with a ‘red heart’ and joining ‘hands emoticon’.

If you feel that proves nothing, he even put up a pregnant woman emoji for context. As the story stirred up a debate on social media within minutes, he decided to pull it down just hours later.

Rihanna and Chris Brown had one of the most discussed and condemned relationships as most reports suggested that Ri was assaulted very badly by Chris. In 2009, she was spotted with a busted lip, a black eye and a bruised face and the popular talk was that Chris attacked her in his Lamborghini just a night before the event.

