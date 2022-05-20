Angelina Jolie once reportedly warned Johnny Depp about Amber Heard. The two of Hollywood’s biggest stars worked together in the 2010’s The Tourist. While some claimed that they couldn’t stand each other, others said that Angie and Depp are good friends, and some even alleged an affair between the two.
It is not certain how true the last thing was but once rumours were afloat that Johnny couldn’t ever stop crushing on Jolie ever since their union for the film. JD is making the news these days over the defamation trial against Amber. Just like his divorce ended on bad terms, so did Angelina‘s.
However, it is said that the Lara Croft actress had warned Johnny Depp and asked him to stay away from Amber Heard. Back in 2014, National Enquirer reported that Angelina Jolie was not fond of Heard since the very beginning of her relationship with Depp. The report had resurfaced again in 2020.
“Angelina Jolie is giving romance advice to old pal Johnny Depp warning him he may be making a big mistake marrying Amber Heard,” it read. Meanwhile, as the defamation trial continues, Heard claimed that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor thought she had affairs with many men. This also included Jolie’s ex-Billy Bob Thornton.
Amber Heard clarified that she wasn’t sleeping with any of the men, including Angelina Jolie’s former husband. Now, after taking the stand for four days at the Johnny Depp trial, the Aquaman actress revealed more details regarding their relationship. Several more people took the stand including Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez.
Whitney supported Amber and claimed that her sister hit JD, but as a form of defence after he was hitting her. Even Johnny’s ex, Ellen Barkin, is testifying against him and has spoken about how jealous and controlling the actor was. She even claimed a physical violence incident between Depp and her.
While Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are busy with the defamation trial, Angelina Jolie’s legal battle with Brad Pitt over the custody of their children and estate has created a lot of buzz.
