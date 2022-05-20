Angelina Jolie once reportedly warned Johnny Depp about Amber Heard. The two of Hollywood’s biggest stars worked together in the 2010’s The Tourist. While some claimed that they couldn’t stand each other, others said that Angie and Depp are good friends, and some even alleged an affair between the two.

It is not certain how true the last thing was but once rumours were afloat that Johnny couldn’t ever stop crushing on Jolie ever since their union for the film. JD is making the news these days over the defamation trial against Amber. Just like his divorce ended on bad terms, so did Angelina‘s.

However, it is said that the Lara Croft actress had warned Johnny Depp and asked him to stay away from Amber Heard. Back in 2014, National Enquirer reported that Angelina Jolie was not fond of Heard since the very beginning of her relationship with Depp. The report had resurfaced again in 2020.