Johnny Depp has found a lot of love and support amid legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. He slapped a $50 million defamation suit over a 2018 op-ed where the Aquaman actress indirectly accused him of domestic violence. Scroll below to know how his co-star Eva Green has landed her support to the Pirates Of The Caribbean star.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Johnny and Eva co-starred in Tim Burton’s 2012 film Dark Shadows. This isn’t the first time that JD has received support from a colleague. Previously, actress and ex-partners like Winona Ryder, Vanessa Paradis, Jennifer Aniston, Jason Momoa, Salma Hayek amongst others have also backed the actor.

Advertisement

As most know, the defamation trial is ongoing at the Fairfax County Court in Virginia. Both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have concluded their 4-day testimony on the stands. As the entire court drama is being televised, there has been reaction from all across the world. Eva Green took to her Instagram to back her Dark Shadows co-star.

Eva Green shared a picture alongside Johnny Depp and wrote, “I have no doubt Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world, and life will be better than it ever was for him and his family.”

Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Green Web (@evagreenweb)

Those are some really kind words by Eva Green and we’re sure Johnny Depp would be feeling special reading it!

Meanwhile, many are hoping that Johnny will win the defamation trial against Amber Heard and that would mark his comeback in cinema.

The actor has been ousted from Pirates Of The Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts 3 and fans have been heartbroken ever since.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case.

Must Read: When Harry Styles Was Rumoured To Drift Away From Taylor Swift For Being ‘S*xually Incompatible’, Didn’t Get To Have S*x As Frequently As He Wanted?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram