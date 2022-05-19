Harry Styles is one of the most followed pop stars of the current generation and his popularity has a lot to with his dashing looks and undeniable charm. His songs become chartbusters within days and his live events are something to die for according to most Stylers. If you are a fan of the artist, you are probably already aware of his short romantic relationship with Taylor Swift. A report from 2013 suggests that there was a very specific reason behind their split and well, it had something to do with their s*x life.

For the unversed, Harry has lately been in the news for his upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling, which has already been creating a lot of hype amongst the fans. The movie has been directed by John Powell and features actors like Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh in key roles.

In the year 2013, a report by Radar Online threw some light on the probable reason behind Taylor Swift and Harry Styles’ breakup. “Taylor is so concerned that the public will think she’s a wh*re because she dates around, that she doesn’t put out.”, a source close to the development mentioned.

Further elaborating on Harry Styles and Taylor Swift’s relationship, the same source mentioned, “What she doesn’t get is that the guys keep dumping her because she’s being a prude….Harry found Taylor a little s*xually uninterested. While it was clear she obviously had a thing for Harry, Taylor didn’t want to put out as often as he would’ve liked. Harry is a young boy, with ladies throwing themselves at him and has had a string of relationships with older women. Maybe Taylor wasn’t s*xually mature enough for Harry, who is known for dating older women.”

“It’s no secret he’s (Harry Styles) s*xually active and is enjoying his fame at the moment. But Taylor Swift just wasn’t up for it as much as he is. They were s*xually incompatible.”, they said.

What do you think about this little detail on Harry Styles and Taylor Swift’s relationship? Let us know in the comments below.

