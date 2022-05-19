Harry Style is all set for the release of his third album Harry House and is all out busy promoting it. Consisting of 13 tracks – including the recently released ‘As It Was,’ ‘Music for a Sushi Restaurant,’ ‘Daydreaming,’ ‘Daylight’ and more, the album releases tomorrow, May 20. But before it’s out, there is speculation about whom the songs are about.

Wondering which track we are talking about and who is being associated with it? Well, it’s Harry’s upcoming song ‘Daylight’ and many believe it’s about his ex-girlfriend – singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. For the unversed, the two pop stars were in a short romance and briefly dated between 2012 and 2013. So is it about her?

On Wednesday, Harry Styles met and interacted with shock jock Howard Stern for Stern’s SiriusXM radio show. While talking about several things – including the upcoming album, Stern quizzed the One Direction member about fan theories claiming that ‘Daylight’ from Harry’s House was about none other than Taylor Swift. The reason for the speculation is owing to the track’s title being the same as his former flame song from her 2019 album Lovers.

As reported by DailyMail, while Harry Styles confirmed Harry’s House ‘Daylight’ isn’t about Taylor Swift, he did admit it was about a woman who hadn’t responded the way he’d hoped. During their conversation and wondering if the song was about Ms Swift referred to lyrics from the track – ‘Reading your horoscope, you were doing cocaine in my kitchen/ You never listen/ I hope you’re missing me by now/ If I was a bluebird I would fly to you/ You be the spoon, dip you in honey so I can stick to you…’

When Styles confirmed that the song is about a woman who blows him off, leaving him feeling frustrated, he began grinning when Taylor’s name popped up again. Seeing this the host commented, “You’re smiling.” But HS quickly replied, “You know I’d love to tell you you’re spot-on, but you’re not.” He added, “We will always wonder.”

Well, guess we have to wait one more day to hear Daylight and decide for ourselves if the track from Harry’s House is actually about Taylor Swift or another lady who broke Harry Styles’ heart. Who do you think the song is about? Let us know in the comments.

