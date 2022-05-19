A lot has happened ever since Johnny Depp lost the libel trial against The Sun over the ‘wife-beater’ claims. He lost Fantastic Beasts 3 despite shooting for a day and was ousted from Pirates Of The Caribbean 6. It is Margot Robbie who may have conquered the throne but fans entirely aren’t happy about it. Scroll below to see how JD reacted when a fan told him he will always be their Captain Jack Sparrow.

While he made his debut in 1984 and had been a part of many films ever since, it was in the 2000s that he received his due credit with Pirates Of The Caribbean. He was then labelled as one of the “most commercially successful” film stars. Besides one cannot deny that way before MCU rose to the fame that it has achieved today, it was Captain Jack Sparrow who was the kick*ss idol that many looked up to!

A lot of rage was witnessed in fans when Johnny Depp was removed by Disney from the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise. There have been multiple petitions and even demands to boycott the studio. Many others even demand a similar verdict for Amber Heard who continues to be a part of Aquaman despite the ongoing trial.

A video has now gone viral where Johnny Depp is interacting with his fans. The actor was in the car waving to all his fans that waited outside the Fairfax County Court, where his trial against Amber Heard is ongoing. A fan shouted at him saying, “You’ll always be the Captain Jack Sparrow.”

Reacting to the same, Johnny waved at the fan and responded to them in Captain Jack’s voice. The video is viral on Twitter and currently has 1937 retweets, 11.2K likes and 263 quote tweets. Check it out below:

a fan tells johnny depp he will always be captain jack sparrow and he responds with jack's voice 😭 pic.twitter.com/a8vnzDl4oS — maría (@jxnsmanager) May 18, 2022

Netizens even took to the comment section and mentioned how Margot Robbie may have replaced him in the spin-off but Pirates Of The Caribbean will never be the same for them!

Meanwhile, POC producer recently reacted to the ongoing tension and revealed that there are no plans to revive Johnny Depp anytime soon!

