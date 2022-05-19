There’s been a lot of noise around the staircase incident in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard ongoing defamation trial. It all began when the Aquaman actress mentioned Kate Moss and how JD allegedly pushed her down the stairs during a fight in their relationship. Something similar happened that involved her and her sister Whitney Henriquez. Scroll below for some new revelations that will leave you baffled.

Advertisement

As most following the case know, Heard concluded her testimony after 4 days yesterday. Today, it was her sister who took the stands and made some new revelations regarding the 2015 fight between Johnny and Amber that also involved her. The alleged incident took place at their Los Angeles Penthouse.

Advertisement

Whitney Henriquez claimed that Amber Heard and Johnny Depp had a really volatile relationship. “When he was sober, things were wonderful. When he wasn’t sober they were terrible. If he was using or if he was drinking there was almost always a fight,” she began.

Henriquez then went onto recall the 2015 fight where Amber Heard woke her up late night and said Johnny Depp was cheating on her. “They were saying really nasty things to one another. Johnny runs up the stairs. He comes up behind me, strikes me in the back kind of. I hear Amber shout ‘Don’t hit my fucking sister. She smacks him, lands one,” she added.

She then claimed that their bodyguard had to intervene “but by that time Johnny had already grabbed Amber by the hair with one hand and was whacking her repeatedly in the face with the other.”

Amidst it all, Whitney Henriquez’s ‘chosen sister’ Jennifer Howell has come out in the open and claimed that Amber Heard and her sister are contradicting facts as opposed to what had heard.

A statement by Jennifer Howell in the court read, “Whitney told me she tried to stop her sister Amber from hitting [and] attacking Johnny on the stairs. Whitney said when she tried to intervene to stop Amber from going after Johnny, Amber nearly pushed Whitney down the stairs. She told me she was worried Amber ‘was going to kill Johnny.’ She told me she had endured that kind of abuse her entire life, first from her father, and then from Amber, who she said was extremely violent.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Amber Heard Might Be Guilty But It’s Not Like Johnny Depp Is Completely Innocent, Here’s Why The ‘Witch Hunt’ Isn’t Exactly Fair! [Opinion]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube