Simu Liu Reveals Being Rejected From 'Crazy Rich Asians' Because He Didn't Have The 'IT Factor': "That Was Crushing Blow For Me"

Before Simu Liu got the role of Shang-Chi in the MCU, the actor wanted to be a part of the Crazy Rich Asians gang but was told that he didn’t have what it takes to be in the film. Liu started to work as a stuntman for a few projects and then starred in a couple of series. He gained popularity through Kim’s Convenience.

His years of hard work paid off as the actor got his big breakthrough in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings. His performance was praised, and so was the film. It was an immediate success when it opened and now rests with $432 million in the kitty.

Even though he was able to bag a role in the MCU, Simu Liu got rejected from Crazy Rich Asians because he didn’t have the IT factor. Based on a book of the same name, the Constance Wu starrer was a hit. During an appearance on the podcast How To Fail With Elizabeth Day, Liu spilled out the secret that he auditioned for a role in the movie but was rejected four times.

Simu Liu revealed asking his agent the reason behind the rejection because he originally had “really positive feedback.” “Through some sort of broken telephone, whether it had gone through a studio exec or a casting director before it got to our side, we got, ‘Well Simu doesn’t have the x-factor. The IT factor,'” Liu said.

“And that was just such a crushing blow for me,” he added. “It felt like someone was telling me that I just wasn’t good enough. That I just wasn’t likable. I didn’t have that thing that made people want to watch it,” the actor continued. Now the tables have turned for him.

Simu Liu has already gotten his next project. He will be starring next to Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in ‘Barbie.’ Recently, he even surprised his fans by doing the bhangra with the Canadian singer Tesher.

