Canadian actor Simu Liu, who is known for portraying Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, gave a sweet surprise to all the Punjabis worldwide. He collaborated with a Canadian singer of Indian origin Tesher for Bhangra. Scroll down to know more.

For the unversed, the Canadian singer is known for fusing Bollywood with hip-hop songs and has delivered several remixes of Hindi and English songs. Some of his most popular songs are Jalebi Baby and Young Shahrukh. His original name is Hitesh Sharma.

Candian singer Tesher and actor Simu Liu did some bhangra together to the beats of the former’s hit single Jalebi Baby on stage at the Juno Awards in Toronto. He even shared a video from the event on Instagram a while ago.

Sharing the video, wrote, “Me and @simuliu brought bhangra to the MCU baby!!! Shoutout to the @thejunoawards awards for letting me perform and showcase South Asian culture on the biggest music stage in Canada. I’m still shook!!! also NEW MUSIC NEXT MONTH BABYYYY. Choreographed by Divya Jethwani @adaywithdivya.”

Soon after the video was shared, fans of Tesher were overjoyed to see him dance with Simu Liu. A user commented, “ICONIC OH MY GOD,” while another fan wrote, “My jaw is on the floor.” A third user commented, “The amount of times I’ve watched this.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu even gave shoutout to Tesher saying, “Now that’s how we celebrate Asian heritage.”

