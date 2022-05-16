Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have reportedly officially become Mr. and Mrs. The couple had an unofficial ceremony in Las Vegas last month. That ceremony, which happened on a Monday morning, had an Elvis impersonator performing their nuptials. Now, the couples who got engaged amidst red roses on a beach in October 2021 have tied the knot in a proper ceremony.

Advertisement

From friends living just a few blocks away from each other to sharing PDA wherever they go, Barker and Kardashian‘s relationship has come a long way. The two have made red carpet appearances, the recent one being Met Gala, and have also hung out with each other’s kids several times.

Advertisement

Now, TMZ has reported that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are legally wedded in a Santa Barbara courthouse. A small number of loved ones and their security were present. Kourtney’s grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, and Travis’ father were there to be a witness.

The newlyweds were spotted in traditional bride and groom wear. Kourtney Kardashian had on a white dress that was cut short at the knees. While Travis Barker wore an all-black tuxedo. As per the report, after exchanging the vows and finishing the ceremony, the two rode away in a black lowrider convertible that had a sign that read “JUST MARRIED.”

It was previously reported that Kravis is planning a big fat Italian wedding. Their recent trip to Italy was said to be wedding-related and they will be having another lavish ceremony in Milan. A source adds that will still be happening despite the Santa Barbara nuptials.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had to get legally married before the Italian wedding could happen. No other details about that have been shared. But one thing is for sure, all their family would be there to attend it.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Miley Cyrus Once Stated That She’s S*xually Open To Every Single Thing: “Everything That’s Legal, I’m Down With”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube