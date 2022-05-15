Singer and actress Selena Gomez surprised everyone with her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on May 14. The actress’ spoke about several things in her opening monologue, including that she has been a massive fan of the show. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Days ago, SNL posted a teaser with her and musical guest Post Malone, along with cast members Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang. The Only Murders in Building star looked ultra-chic with a simple black turtleneck and trendy jeans. When asked if she was nervous to host the show, she responded that “I’m just excited.”

Advertisement

As Selena Gomez’s SNL debut is now going viral and has become a talk of the town, let’s look at the highlights of what she had said. The “Same Old Love” singer declared that she is single in her opening monologue and that she hopes to find love on the show. She said, “One reason I’m really excited to host SNL is because I’m single. And I heard that SNL is a great place to find romance. Emma Stone met her husband here. Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost. And Pete and Machine Gun Kelly,” poking fun at Kim Kardashian who met Davidson while hosting the show.

“And since I don’t really want to try the dating apps I just want to put it out in the universe that I’m manifesting love and I would like to say that I’m looking for my soulmate. But at this point I will take anyone,” Selena added.

Selena Gomez also poked fun at Steve Martin and her other co-star Martin Short, in her opening monologue, saying, “I was so honoured to work with Steve Martin and Martin Short, especially after I googled them to find out who they were.” She then introduced Martin, “We begin with Archie Gizmo, the brilliant inventor of the whoopie cushion.”

Gizmo explained that in the early 60s he was a ‘struggling gag inventor.’ He said, “All I had was an early prototype of the cushion. I knew it would be funny to have your boss sit down, and noise comes from his b**t, but I just couldn’t figure out what noise. I couldn’t crack it.”

Selena Gomez also did a Miley Cyrus impression. Before closing her monologue, Selena said, “I’ll admit, I am a little nervous, but I just think back to those words of wisdom that one of my co-stars would tell me before every show,” and then added, “I love you, you love me, we’re a happy family.”

Must Read: Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 Will Not Be Directed By Sam Raimi? Director Jokes, “Tobey Maguire Will Break My Neck”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube