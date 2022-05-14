Murmurs around Spider-Man 4 with Tom Holland are filling the air as fans want to see the actor return as the superhero again, especially after No Way Home. The question of who will be making it arises and Sam Raimi, the helmer of Tobey Maguire’s Spidey films says that he won’t be doing it for sure due to a hilarious reason.

Raimi just directed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead. It was a homecoming for the director and many people find it to be more of a Raimi film than that of Dr. Strange.

After this movie, the question of whether Sam Raimi would be directing another MCU film, especially Spider-Man 4 arises. Here’s what he has to say. While speaking with The Los Angeles Times, Sam said, “I love Spider-Man.” “And I love Tom Holland in the role. [But] if I made a Spider-Man movie, it would probably have to be with Tobey or he’d break my neck,” he added.

For the unversed, Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire were going to have their Spider-Man 4 back when Tobey was the superhero. However, the deal fell off, and Andrew Garfield was handed the mantle. Unfortunately, Garfield also got just two flicks as the wall-crawlers until Tom Holland took up the role in the MCU.

The most recent Spidey film, No Way Home, saw Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield entering the MCU through cameo roles. Previously, it was rumoured that the 4th instalment with Tom might happen and will start Zendaya as well. It was also that it will be directed by Jon Watts.

So, even if Sam Raimi chooses not to helm Spider-Man 4 with Tom Holland because Tobey Maguire would break his neck, MCU has multiple other equally talented directors. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

