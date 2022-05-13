Jurassic World Dominion starring Chris Pratt is just a month away from release. The third part of the threequel will pick up after the last film Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom ended with all these dinosaurs being freed in the world. Amidst this, now the lead of the film Chris talks about co-star and Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan.

Irrfan starring in the 2015 released film Jurassic park made every Indian’s chest go puff. However, his untimely demise leaves a huge void in our hearts. Now, actor Chris talks about the versatile actor.

During his recent conversation with Times Of India, actor Chris Pratt lauded Jurassic Park co-star Irrfan Khan and his gracious presence. He said, “[Irrfan] was just such an elegant man… like, down to his fingernails. There was just an elegance about him. He was also so powerful. It’s really a rare combination for there to be such strength in softness. And that’s what I would call elegant – he could do very little, and still, he would be doing so much.”

Talking more about Irrfan Khan, co-star Chris Pratt said, “Just by his sheer presence, and his sheer charisma, that he would bring to a role. One tiny flick of an eyebrow, or one tiny little move, was so powerful.”

Who’s chopping onions in here!

The world, especially Bollywood, lost its gem, Irrfan Khan in 2020, after his two-year battle with cancer. The actor gave his last marvellous performance in the 2020 release Angrezi Medium. And, for the unversed, Irrfan had played the role of Simon Masrani, CEO of the Masrani Corporation, in the 2015 released Jurassic Park.

All team Koimoi has to say is, we miss you, Irrfan Khan!

Are you all excited to see Chris Pratt fighting dinosaurs in Jurassic World Dominion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

