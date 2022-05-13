Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial will resume on Monday. It began on April 11th, 2022 and ever since then, their videos of the same are doing the rounds on social media. Amid the same, there’s a recent video of Amber getting scared while running into Johnny is going crazy viral on TikTok. Scroll below to watch the video.

A page named ‘No Depp No Life’ shared the video on their Instagram page with a caption that read, “This makes me laugh every time I watch it lol🤣😍” The video is hilarious and will definitely leave you in splits.

It starts with Amber Heard getting up from her seat and making her way out of the court when she sees Johnny Depp walking towards her and gets scared while moving back. Looking at her, the legal team avoids their collision and the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor legit starts laughing at it.

Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @nodeppnolife

That is indeed a funny video.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal battle is getting nastier with every passing day. There have been spine-chilling revelations from both sides and amid the same, social media is divided into two parts for obvious reasons. Johnny has dated some of the most successful Hollywood actresses and has always been open to the idea of love. Amber’s allegations of physical abuse came as a shock to all the fans of Fantastic Beasts actor who still can’t process this news.

What are your thoughts on Amber’s reaction while running into Johnny in the video? Tell us in the comments below.

