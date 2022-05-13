The DC universe has several major superheroes played by big A-listers of Hollywood. The recent entry by Robert Pattinson, Will Smith, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Momoa, Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, and more are a part of the franchise. Recently, we covered the richest actors of the MCU, so today, we bring you the names of the actors and actresses with the highest net worth in the DCEU.

Before we get into that, let’s look at a few facts. We all know that Marvel is much more successful than its counterpart due to the number of films, and their marketing strategy. It was last reported that DC’s worth is around $10 billion through all their releases. Keeping that in mind, let’s look at the top 10 list.

Dwayne Johnson

From a career starting with wrestling and then entering films, Johnson is freakishly rich. He has been a part of several franchises and though his DC debut will be officially happening in October as Black Adam is releasing then, we can add him to this list. The Rock’s net worth is a whopping $800 million!

Will Smith

After Dwayne Johnson is the King Richard actor was already quite rich and famous before he joined DC in Suicide Squad in 2016 as Deadshot. Though the future of his character is in the dark, as per the recent report no progress has been made on his DC hero’s solo film. Despite that, the actor is doing pretty well as he has a net worth of $350 million.

Ben Affleck

He is an exceptional actor with an interesting background in acting. Affleck was Batman in the DCEU and could have become what Robert Downey Jr was to MCU but that fell short. Besides the comic book-based franchise, Ben has been a part of several highly acclaimed films. His total earnings so far are $150 million.

Robert Pattinson

DC’s latest addition has had fans love him as Batman. His movie was the highest grossing of 2022, but soon may be defeated by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, despite that, Robert Pattinson has established himself as an amazing actor. His $100 million net worth places him in the 4th position.

John Cena

Much like Dwayne Johnson, even Cena started his career as a wrestler and then entered the film industry. He is known for his role as the Peacemaker and even has his show. The actor’s earnings are $60 million.

Henry Cavill

Superman aka the Man of Steel received praise for his role as DC’s iconic superhero. Just like has earned $40 million throughout his acting career, Cavill is known for spending it on lavish things as well. The actor has previously said that you’ve to enjoy life and with a net worth that big, we agree!

Gal Gadot

Gal’s role as Wonder Woman was quite good. Though some may say the sequel was not as good as the first one. Gadot has also been a part of several other hits like the Red Notice and the Fast & Furious franchise. Her total earnings are $30 million.

Margot Robbie

Our very own Dr. Harleen Quinzel, better known as Harley Quinn, has brought a charismatic trait to the DC character that no one else can. Margot Robbie has proved she is an amazing actor through other movies like The Wolf of Wall Street and more. Now, she is starring in the titular role in Barbie. Robbie’s net worth is $26 million.

Jason Momoa

We started with one Hollywood hunk, Dwayne Johnson, and we are ending it with another. Jason Momoa may be a newcomer, but the actor has established himself as an exceptional actor. His role as Aquaman attracted huge praise. Jason’s net worth is $10 million.

