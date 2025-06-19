Fresh signals hint at another phase in the desert-born epic, Dune 3, as a pair of unfamiliar faces may soon land roles in the stretching cosmos. Industry chatter suggests two rising talents are in line to embody major offspring linked to the saga’s core bloodline.

These upcoming roles trace back to key figures and carry weight in how the story progresses. The next screen chapter, evolving after the last dust-set conflict, dives deeper into the empire’s fallout. While the stamp-of-approval word hasn’t dropped yet, the movement aligns with the framework built in the original texts.

Potential Actors Reportedly Finalized For Paul Atreides & Chani’s Twins In Dune 3?

Major characters from Frank Herbert’s saga step into the spotlight. Two fresh faces may be joining the Dune universe. Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke have reportedly been tapped to portray Leto II and Ghanima in Dune 3.

Nakoa-Wolf is the son of Jason Momoa, who plays Duncan Idaho in the franchise. Ida Brooke recently appeared in Apple TV+’s Silo. According to Deadline, roles they’re reportedly taking on are the offspring of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya). In Frank Herbert’s original novels, the twin siblings are born on the desert planet Arrakis, twelve years after Paul ascends to the imperial throne.

Nakoa-Wolf Momoa & Ida Brooke have officially been cast in Denis Villeneuve’s ‘DUNE 3’ They will portray Leto II and Ghanima, the twin children of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya). pic.twitter.com/S4wpXCSZvS — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 17, 2025

Dune 3 Will Pick Up From Where Dune: Part Two Left Off

In Dune: Part Two, Chani walks away from Paul after he chooses to marry Princess Irulan for political gain. The twins, Leto II and Ghanima, are born later and grow up with abilities far beyond normal. In the novels, both are “pre-born,” meaning they carry the memories and wisdom of their ancestors from before birth. Leto II, named after his grandfather, plays a major role in future Dune storylines.

The third film, rumored to be based on Dune Messiah, will explore what happens after Paul’s rise to power. The plot follows the aftermath of Paul’s holy war, with the galaxy changed forever.

Also making a comeback is Jason Momoa himself as Duncan Idaho. The character was last seen dying in Dune: Part One, but in the sequel story, he returns in clone form. In Herbert’s world, he’s resurrected as a “ghola” — a type of clone — and gifted to Paul by his enemies.

Jason Momoa confirms he is returning for ‘DUNE 3’ “If you didn’t read the books, it’s not my fault” (Source: @TODAYshow) pic.twitter.com/IwALmXJVRf — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 31, 2025

The rhythm from the original tales and Villeneuve’s vision to roll out Dune Messiah seems to sync with these fresh character moves. A launch window for Dune 3 hasn’t landed just yet. Behind-the-scenes signals are expected soon as the saga drifts deeper into its next chapter.

