Fans of the horror genre are excited and look forward to the release of Together set to hit theaters on July 30. Debuting at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, this twisted and gut-wrenching supernatural horror film from first-time director Michael Shanks has earned a rare 100% Rotten Tomatoes score. And it’s not just a midnight flick for gorehounds. Instead, it’s something far stranger, stickier, and scarier.

What Is The Plot Of Together?

Together follows the journey of a couple, Millie and Tim, played by Alison Brie and Dave Franco, as they relocate from the city to a sleepy rural town to start over. However, things take a terrible turn right as they’re getting used to their new lives. The couple falls into a hidden pit during a storm while hiking through the surrounding woods. Desperate and trapped overnight, Tim takes a drink from a spooky underground pool. When they wake up, their legs are fused together with a sticky, alien-like webbing. And from that point on, nothing about their bodies or their bond is normal anymore.

As the days pass, they discover that even being apart physically causes excruciating pain, like they’re magnetically (and horrifically) tethered. The film plunges headfirst into psychological and body horror territory as their intimacy becomes literal in the most unsettling ways imaginable. Body mutations, strange compulsions, and an overwhelming sense of dread are all manifestations of the malformed codependency that begins as a strained relationship.

What Makes Together Special?

Even before its release, Together is creating a buzz among horror fans. Well, together goes beyond body horror shock value. What makes it truly worth watching is its emotional undercurrent. At its heart, this is a complicated love story wrapped in skin-stretching terror. It’s about what happens when people lose their sense of self inside a relationship, about how love can sometimes smother instead of support.

The chemistry between Alison Brie and Dave Franco in real life gives the madness an eerie sense of realism. The film’s trailer promises a stunning visual experience with surreal cinematography, forcing everyone to invest in complete chaos.

Together Release Date

Together is the kind of horror film that sticks to your ribs and your psyche, marking its unique entry in the horror genre. The film promises a wild ride that somehow manages to be heartfelt, and horrifying all at once. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of this film, which is scheduled to hit screens on 30 July 2025.

Together Trailer

