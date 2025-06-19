Marvel Studios is shaking things up again. In a new update, Disney has added another untitled Marvel film to the 2028 release calendar — this one set for December 15, 2028, as per Variety. If everything goes as planned, this would make it the fourth Marvel film that year, following earlier releases already lined up for February, May, and November 2028.

Too Many Films Or A Bold New Phase?

This announcement comes just weeks after Disney CEO Bob Iger publicly said that Marvel needed to slow down. According to the same portal, Iger admitted the studio had “lost a little focus” by producing too much content in recent years. He explained that trying to pack Disney+ with shows and movies led to a drop in quality and that Marvel would now focus on making better films instead of just making more.

Bob Iger further added, “We’ve also learned over time that quantity does not necessarily beget quality. And frankly, we’ve all admitted to ourselves that we lost a little focus by making too much. By consolidating a bit and having Marvel focus much more on their films, we believe that will result in better quality.”

Adding a fourth film to the 2028 line-up seems to go against that new strategy. But industry watchers say Disney often holds release dates as placeholders, even when the film itself hasn’t started production yet. It’s a common practice that gives the studio room to adjust its plans later without losing a prime release window. This happened recently when Marvel’s Blade was pulled from its release slot and replaced by a different film from 20th Century Studios.

What Could This 2028 Movie Be?

Marvel hasn’t revealed any details about the December 2028 movie — not the title, the cast, or even the storyline. However, fans and insiders have some strong guesses. Since Avengers: Secret Wars is expected to wrap up the current Multiverse Saga in 2027, the new 2028 film could kick off the next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Many believe it could be the start of the long-awaited X-Men saga in the MCU. Others suggest it might be Black Panther 3, a Fantastic Four sequel, or a rebooted Blade, which has been delayed multiple times. At this point, everything is on the table.

As of now, Marvel’s official line-up for the next few years includes The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Spider-Man: Brand New Day in 2026, along with Avengers: Doomsday that same year. In 2027, Secret Wars will close out the Multiverse storyline, paving the way for something new in 2028.

