The rumor mill has been abuzz about Black Panther 3 and its development behind the scenes. Denzel Washington recently claimed that Ryan Coogler has been writing a role for him while another report suggested that makers are looking to recast T’Challa, a role that was played by the late Chadwick Boseman prior to his unfortunate and heartbreaking death from cancer.

Nate Moore, who is the VP of Production and Development at Marvel Studios recently addressed all the rumors regarding the project and the current status of the upcoming film. Here’s what the producer revealed regarding the ambitious movie and the rampant reports about the same.

Producer Addresses Rumors Regarding Black Panther 3

In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the producer divulged, “It is, honestly, so early. We’ve had a couple of conversations with Ryan Coogler, our filmmaker who’s coming back, but he’s finishing up his film.” Nate then added, “We are still figuring out again exactly what Avengers is going to be, so we haven’t had any real story conversations,” referring to what’s coming.

He then clarified, “I know there’s been a lot of chatter online about casting and villains. None of that’s true.” Nate continued, “We just haven’t gotten there yet, to be honest, but I am very excited to start those conversations hopefully this year.” The exec was then asked about the T’Challa recasting.

Will Black Panther 3 Recast Chadwick Boseman As T’Challa?

He replied, “We don’t know what the story is, so I couldn’t tell you whether or not we’re open to recasting. It certainly wasn’t our instinct for Wakanda Forever.” Regardless, he made it clear, “I’ll never say never to anything, but it’s too early to talk about any of that stuff. We have to figure out what the story’s going to be” for any of those conversations to actually happen.

Meanwhile, in another conversation with Comic Book, he reiterated that at the moment there is no truth to the rumors. The team hasn’t had a lot of creative conversations yet, because he’s still working on another project which comes out this year. “We’ll get into it later this year, but everything you read online is not true,” Nate made his opinion clear about the reports.

“If for no other reason than we just haven’t started,” he pointed out. Nate also spoke about the film’s storyline and mused, “Wakanda isn’t in the best graces with the US government, so there’s a possibility for conflict in a lot of different ways.” He felt that it deals with globalization and global politics.” This is why anything is possible in the movie’s universe and story arcs.

