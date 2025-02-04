Lamar’s sweeping victory, taking home all five awards he was nominated for with his hit ‘Not Like Us,’ could signal a turning point in his ongoing feud with Drake, which has only intensified over the years. The controversial track went on to win major accolades, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Rap Performance, but the track’s underlying diss aimed at Drake took center stage. It also contained provocative lines accusing the 38-year-old rapper of being a “certified pedophile” and pursuing minors.

Kendrick Lamamr and Drake’s Bitter Feud: From Collaborators to Rivals

The tension between the two stars dates back to their earlier collaboration days, but things took a turn when Lamar dropped his infamous verse on Big Sean’s ‘Control’ in 2013. In it, he claimed superiority over his peers, including Drake, sparking the first of many public exchanges.

The lyrics include the lines, “I’m usually homeboys with the same n—-s I’m rhyming with / But this is hip-hop and them n—–s should know what time it is”

Drake also didn’t hold back in his response, questioning Lamar’s relevance, “[He is] giving people moments. But are you listening to it now, at this point in time?”

However, the feud reached a new level in 2024, when Lamar dropped a series of diss tracks, with ‘Not Like Us’ standing out for its brutal lyrics. The track became a Grammy-winning anthem, mocking Drake with lines about his alleged attraction to minors, while also questioning his masculinity.

“Say Drake, I hear you like ’em young,” and encouraging others to “hide your little sister from him,” Lamar slammed Drake with the lines. “Why you trollin’ like a b—-, ain’t you tired? You’re tryin’ to strike a chord and it’s probably A minor.”

Drake’s Legal Response: A Defamation Lawsuit

In retaliation, Drake took his anger beyond the studio and into the courtroom, filing a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group in early 2025.

He claims that Lamar’s lyrics in ‘Not Like Us’ spread a harmful, false narrative about him being a pedophile, accusing UMG of prioritizing profit over the truth. According to Drake, the label not only allowed the defamatory content but also pushed it into the public spotlight, capitalizing on the controversy to create a viral hit.

Now, with Grammy wins under Lamar’s belt and Drake fighting back legally, this bitter rivalry seems far from over.

