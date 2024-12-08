Apple Music has officially sided with Kendrick Lamar in his intensely heated feud with Drake. The streaming giant crowned Kendrick’s diss track Not Like Us as Global Song of the Year. The song secured the top spot on its year-end streaming chart.

The critically acclaimed response track has shattered streaming records. Many of those were previously held by the Canadian rapper. It has also earned five Grammy nominations.

Drake Recently Filed A Suit Against Universal Music Group

Drake initiated legal action against the Universal Music Group. He accused the record label of orchestrating a campaign to manipulate and flood streaming platforms and radio waves to ensure the viral success of Kendrick Lamar’s track. UMG, however, has vehemently denied the allegations, deeming them both offensive and false.

“The suggestion that UMG would do anything to undermine any of its artists is offensive and untrue,” UMG said in a statement. “We employ the highest ethical practices in our marketing and promotional campaigns. No amount of contrived and absurd legal arguments in this pre-action submission can mask the fact that the fans choose the music they want to hear,” they added.

According to The Mirror, Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and broke records by remaining number one for 21 weeks on the Billboard Rap Songs chart. The song was also the most-streamed track on Apple Music and ranked second on Spotify, just behind Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso, while Drake’s Rich Baby Daddy featuring SZA and Sexxy Red peaked at number 26.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Did Barry Keoghan Deactivate His Instagram Amid Rumored Split From Sabrina Carpenter & Alleged Affair With Influencer Breckie Hill?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News