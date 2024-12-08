Eddie Murphy has made a bold request to fellow Hollywood star Martin Lawrence ahead of the upcoming wedding of their children. On November 30, Eric Murphy, the son of Eddie, and Jasmin Lawrence, the daughter of Martin, shared the footage of their proposal. The duo have been dating since 2021,

In a heartfelt joint Instagram post featuring Eric Benét’s Spend My Life With You, Eric proposed in a room adorned with white roses, candles, and glowing orange, heart-shaped light. “11.27.2024. We’re engaged!!” they captioned the sweet video. “God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny. We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter. Special thank you to everyone who made this moment so beautiful!!”

While a wedding date has yet to be revealed, Lawrence may be responsible for covering the costs of the big day per Eddie Murphy‘s request, Radar Online reports.

Martin Lawrence Doesn’t Mind Paying For The Wedding

“Eddie says I gotta pay for it,” Martin Lawrence said, per RadarOnline. “He said he paid for his last daughter’s wedding (and) for the last six weddings. He says it’s my turn now… I don’t mind, I don’t mind.” “It’s a blessing and they (are) two beautiful young people,” Lawrence said about his daughter and future son-in-law.

The Big Momma’s House actor is a father to three daughters from his relationship with Patricia Southall and Shamicka Gibbs. Murphy, who is worth $200 million, has 10 children from various relationships, including a well-known one with Spice Girls singer Mel B.

Eric Murphy & Jasmin Lawrence Started Dating in 2021

Eric and Jasmin went public with their relationship in June 2021. Their fathers first starred together in the 1992 romantic comedy Boomerang and reunited in the 1999 film Life. They are also rumored to collaborate again for a remake of It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World.

Jasmin shared with InTouch in 2022 that her uncle first introduced her to Eric. “It wasn’t even our dads, and they’ve done two movies together,” she said at the time. “They’re friends. I don’t even know. It’s crazy. But we met through my uncle, and we became really good friends. We bonded on a lot of things. Obviously, we have similar backgrounds, so we understood each other on a certain level.”

Eddie Murphy Has Finally Met His Match With Wife Paige Butcher

It was revealed earlier this year that Murphy has finally found his match in wife Paige Butcher, 45, who doesn’t let him get away with anything. “Paige is calling the shots and Eddie doesn’t seem to mind at all, he lets her rule… his slogan these days is ‘a happy wife, a happy life,’’ which seems to be working for him — even if it’s not exactly the Eddie his friends once knew,” an insider revealed.

