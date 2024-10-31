Eddie Murphy Reveals the Real Reason to Return as Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop: Here's What Made Him Say "Yes"!

Eddie Murphy’s back as Axel Foley, and we’ve got Jerry Bruckheimer to thank for it! The Beverly Hills Cop producer, who practically invented action blockbusters, is why Murphy finally said “yes” to donning that iconic Detroit Lions jacket again. After nearly a decade of dodging bad scripts, Murphy spilled during a press tour for You People that Bruckheimer was the key: “When he got involved, and he started developing the script… that’s when it all started to come together.”

Let’s rewind a second. The whole Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley thing has been in movie limbo for years. Studio execs were practically throwing scripts at Murphy, but none stuck. Murphy himself admitted he read “five or six different scripts, and it was like, ‘This isn’t it.’” But once Bruckheimer—the guy who brought us Top Gun: Maverick—jumped back in, Murphy was all in. If Bruckheimer can get fighter jets back in style, he can do the same with Eddie in a leather jacket.

But Eddie’s no spring chicken anymore. We’re talking 60-year-old Eddie, not 21-year-old running-through-the-streets-of-Beverly-Hills Eddie. “I know Tom Cruise likes to do physical stuff, but I like to be on the couch,” he joked. And you know what? The man ended up with a knee brace and a sore back after all the running and gunning. “I had to do some jumping, shooting, and running, and as a result, had a knee brace at the end of the movie.” It’s not Top Gun, but it’s close.

Even with the aches and pains, Murphy’s psyched about what they’ve put together. “The movie is going to be special.” If that’s not enough to get you hyped, check this: Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, and Bronson Pinchot are all back! Oh, and did we mention Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Kevin Bacon joined the cast? This lineup is stacked.

For now, Murphy’s enjoying the press run for You People. It’s bringing all the nostalgia—and a bit of knee pain—along for the ride.

