Eddie Murphy returned with another installment of the Beverly Hills Cop movie franchise, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. It was released on the streaming network Netflix and debuted on the platform’s global top 10 films list in its release week only. The movie is at the top position with Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman’s A Family Affair, which was at the #1 spot last time. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Recently, Despicable Me 4 was released in the theatres, and maybe in the wake of that, Minions, the spin-off in the Despicable Me franchise, has returned to the top 10 list. Owing to the success of Despicable Me 4 at the box office, it might climb up in the following weeks. This is another animation that is enjoying a secure spot on the global top 10.

Eddie Murphy’s latest release, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, saw Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, and Bronson Pinchot reprising their roles from the previous movies. Additionally, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige and Kevin Bacon feature in new roles. Murphie plays Detective Axel Foley in the franchise, and the official synopsis states, “After his daughter’s life is threatened, wisecracking Detective Axel Foley teams up with a new partner and some old pals to turn up the heat on a conspiracy.”

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F was released on July 3, and it has occupied the #1 spot on Netflix’s global top 10 list for the week of July 1-July 7. It has garnered 41 million views. Eddie Murphy’s film has pushed Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman’s A Family Affair to #2. Efron’s film has received 31.9 million views this week and it is followed by Trigger Warning at #3 with 8 million views. The animated movie Paw Patrol: The Movie is back on the Netflix list with 5.2 million views at #4. At #5 is Warcraft, which has a solid 4.1 million views.

2023’s blockbuster animation The Super Mario Bros Movie is enjoying the #6 spot with a decent 3.7 million views, and including this week, this is the seventeenth time it is on Netflix’s global top 10. At #7 is Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend of LadyDragon with 3.6 million views, followed by The Equalizer at #8 and has 3.5 million views.

The #9 position has been secured by The Hard Way with its 3.4 million views. The Despicable Me spin-off movie Minions is back on the list for the ninth time, and this time, it has 3.3 million views.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Space Cadet Ending Explained: Did Tiffany “Rex” Simpson Become An Astronaut?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News