My Hero Academia: You're Next: Here’s When The Anime Film Will Get A North American Release

The fourth installment in the My Hero Academia film series, My Hero Academia: You’re Next, is all set to hit theaters this year. After announcing its Japanese release date, the makers have finally confirmed when the movie will premiere in North America.

Based on the manga of the same name, the franchise revolves around Izuku Midoriya, a boy born without superpowers in a world where everyone is a superhero. You’re Next follows Izuku and his classmates teaming up against a mysterious giant fortress.

My Hero Academia: You’re Next North American Release Date Announced

My Hero Academia: You’re Next will be released in cinemas across North America on October 11th, 2024. The film will be available in English subbed and dubbed versions. The Japanese release of the film is scheduled two months earlier, on August 2nd. The global launch of the film will be handled by Toho International.

Speaking about the release, Koji Ueda, President of Toho International, said in a statement: “Through the success of Godzilla Minus One, it became clear US moviegoers want to watch Japanese theatrical releases as intended – on the big screen with their friends and fellow fans. This has encouraged us to bring additional Japanese titles and iconic franchises to US cinemas, and this October, we can’t wait to bring fans My Hero Academia: You’re Next for a nationwide release.”

My Hero Academia: You’re Next Follows Izuku’s Fight Against a Fortress Amidst Societal Collapse

My Hero Academia is set in a world where nearly everyone has superpowers, called Quirks. It follows Izuku Midoriya, a Quirkless boy who inherits the power of the greatest hero, All Might, and enrolls in U.A. High School to become a professional hero. The film series is part of a larger anime franchise, which also includes a television series currently in its seventh season.

My Hero Academia: You’re Next is the fourth film in the franchise, following Two Heroes (2018), Heroes Rising (2019), and World Heroes’ Mission (2021). The movie showcases the aftermath of the Paranormal Liberation War, as Japan goes through societal collapse. When a mysterious giant fortress rises amid the chaos and consumes cities and people, Izuku and his fellow Class 1-A students must team up to fight against this new threat together.

