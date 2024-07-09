House of the Dragon 2 Episode 4 was thrilling in the series. The fans finally saw Dance of the Dragons begin in the climax as Maelys, Sunfyre, and Vhagar fought at Rook’s Rest. It is a huge loss for the Blacks, as they lost one of their valuable assets in this amazing episode, which is now the highest-rated HOTD episode among the two seasons of the show and among the top five highest-rated episodes in Game of Thrones history. Scroll below for the deets.

The fourth episode belonged to Eve Best and her character Rhaenys Targaryen, known as the Queen Who Never Was. Best showcased her flawless acting skills and made her fans scream at the top of their lungs as she fought against Aegon, Aemond, and their dragons. Her exit in the first season’s finale from King’s Landing is also one of the iconic moments that made people turn into her fans and now this.

The House of the Dragon 2 Episode 4 has been fittingly titled The Red Dragon and the Gold, and with it, the dance of the dragons finally began, and both the houses, Black and Green, suffered significant losses. The latest episode showcased Vhagar’s importance in the war, and her sheer size was the biggest plus for Alicent and her House. Ewan Mitchell‘s Aemond also portrayed a brutal side of him, and it was exhilarating to see the oldest and the most enormous dragon of the Westeros battle and overpower the rest.

Episode 4 is reportedly the highest-rated House of the Dragon episode, and it has received a solid rating of 9.7 out of 10 on IMDb. It was directed by Alan Taylor. It showcased how Rhaenys was experienced in battles as she was unafraid to go against two dragons simultaneously, including Vhagar, a beast. However, she did not command Maelys to breathe flame on Aegon and Aemond during the fight, and while speaking to Vulture, Eve Best explained that.

Eve Best said, “They’re just like boys with guns; they want to maximize the amount of carnage. And there’s something very … I don’t want to generalize, but, you know, it’s very male. Whereas she’s very specifically going for the dragon: Let’s take out the weaponry, and don’t burn everybody else randomly. There’s a gritted-teeth-ness about it, because these guys are her nephews, however appallingly badly they’ve behaved and are behaving and however dangerous they are.”

She added, “Aemond is responsible for Lucerys’s death. At the same time, they’re her family, too. There was a lot of reluctance and the knowledge that they’re effectively pushing the red button. The responsibility of that is so huge that it has to be a kamikaze mission because how can one live with it? And that sort of samurai thing of when she comes back in — she could have escaped, and she turns around. To me, that’s pure whatever she is — Arthurian knight, Lancelot, samurai. It’s the noble warrior thinking, No, I’m not just going to save myself. I’m going to finish this.”

For the unversed, House of the Dragon 2 Episode 4 is the highest-rated episode in the series and the 5th highest in the history of Game of Thrones. The top 5 episodes are –

Battle of the Bastards [GOT]- 9.9

The Winds of Winter [GOT]- 9.9

The Rains of Castamere [GOT]- 9.9

Hardhome [GOT]- 9.8

The Red Dragon and the Gold [HOTD]- 9.7

House of the Dragon 2 Episode 4 is now streaming on Max. For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

