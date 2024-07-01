After fascinating the audience with her acting chops, Emilia Clarke has found her new calling! The actress, who shot to global stardom with her role as Daenerys Targaryen, aka Khaleesi, in HBO’s Game of Thrones, has revealed her dream job that she would like to take up in the near future.

In a recent interview, Emilia Clarke disclosed that she is willing to perform direction duties on a project when the right opportunity arises. Considering the 37-year-old’s calibre and her experience in the industry, the dream certainly isn’t far-fetched.

Emilia Clarke Wants to be a Director in Future

Clarke was conversing with People Magazine when she was asked about her thoughts on making a career in direction. The actress replied that she would love to pursue this career in the future. “Oh my goodness, down the road, for sure. It’s something I would love,” she said.

Elaborating on her liking for the profession, Clarke said, “I mean, my favorite thing is to help people put themselves on tape, for auditions. I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’ll do it.’ I love it. I absolutely love it.” However, she also added that currently, her focus is only going to be on acting. “Right now, though, I feel like I have a lot more acting first left in me,” the Me Before You actress said.

Clarke also stated that direction takes a lot of time and dedication, but she wants to make a career in it eventually. “The thing about being a director is you need to take out two years of your life to solely do that one thing. And I’m like, ‘Yeah, but I’d kind of want to be acting more than I’d wanted to be directing right now.’ But I would love for that to be where my career ends up. That’d be amazing,” she concluded.

Clarke Says She Makes Director-Driven Career Choices

Apart from wanting to be a filmmaker, Clarke also revealed the value a director holds in steering her film choices. “Honestly, I’m so director-driven right now,” the actress said about how she chooses her projects, adding, “It’s more the people that I want to work with, rather than the individual character or thought or idea first.”

“[To] find a director that I creatively admire and someone I can learn from. That’s kind of the goal. Then it doesn’t matter what the role is, you just get to experience and learn from someone who’s a creative idol. That’s the dream. That’s what I’m striving for,” she concluded. Clarke was previously seen in Disney+’s Marvel series, Secret Invasion, last year.

